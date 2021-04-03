Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $251.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $252.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.38.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.