Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUNG. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

LUNG stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $25,532,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

