PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $141.00 at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

NYSE:PVH opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,904,000. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

