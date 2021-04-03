PWR Coin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 874.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $5.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 936.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,981.04 or 0.99900045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00035335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.00851283 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.20 or 0.00398353 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00312333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093477 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002192 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

