Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Apria, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apria in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

