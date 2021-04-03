Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Business Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $217.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $27.49.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

