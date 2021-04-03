Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%.

WVE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

