Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Conn’s in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CONN. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $21.33 on Friday. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $622.90 million, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Conn’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Conn’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 184,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.