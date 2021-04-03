Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.