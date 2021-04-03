Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Raised by Analyst

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE NBHC opened at $40.16 on Friday. National Bank has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.