Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

