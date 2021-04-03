Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($1.00). The firm had revenue of C$152.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$151.60 million.

