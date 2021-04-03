QIAGEN’s (QGEN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QGEN. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

QGEN opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. Research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $208,212,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 905.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 650,114 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 948,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after purchasing an additional 573,311 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at $24,767,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

