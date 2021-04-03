QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Critical Comparison

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QNB and Equity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Equity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.06%. Given Equity Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Equity Bancshares is more favorable than QNB.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of QNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 21.06% 8.46% 0.81% Equity Bancshares -42.38% 5.26% 0.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QNB and Equity Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $54.74 million 2.25 $12.36 million N/A N/A Equity Bancshares $200.49 million 1.98 $25.58 million $1.77 15.55

Equity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 12 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 52 full-service branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

