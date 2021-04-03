Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RXT. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.90.

RXT stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

