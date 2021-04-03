Rally Price Tops $1.20 (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $151.37 million and $5.71 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00073605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00297330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.00743844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00027409 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015726 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,994,523 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

