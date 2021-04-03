RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 902,700 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,304 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $23.00. 90,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,664. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $571.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

