Raydium (RAY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.47 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $241.97 million and $10.47 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.65 or 0.00016329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00074480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.01 or 0.00297808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00090254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.00742803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027345 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00015166 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,072,689 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

