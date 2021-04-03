Raymond James Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.27.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$2.40 and a 12 month high of C$10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.