Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.62 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

