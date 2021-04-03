Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

Shares of MUA stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.