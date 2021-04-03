Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after buying an additional 311,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,129,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 307,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 45,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

IIIV stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -791.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

