Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.04.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $267.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,814 shares of company stock worth $2,985,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

