Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial raised their target price on Calibre Mining to C$3.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Calibre Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.13.

CXB opened at C$1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$567.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$103.85 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

