RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

Shares of RCMT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.