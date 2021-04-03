Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Colleen McHugh Buys 4,000 Shares

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) insider Colleen McHugh acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £5,480 ($7,159.66).

RECI opened at GBX 137.75 ($1.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £315.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.32. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 94.40 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.50 ($1.93).

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.