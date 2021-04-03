Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Trading Down 13.4%

Shares of Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD) were down 13.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Approximately 322,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 104,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.87 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,836.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

Real Good Food Company Profile (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

