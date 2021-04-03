Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Sells $110,106.87 in Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $589.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,317 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.