Redd (RDD) Market Capitalization Tops $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,551.03 or 0.99752011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00099098 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin.

Redd Coin Trading

