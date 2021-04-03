reflect.finance Price Hits $0.94 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $150,072.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001581 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00074820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00790940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00091466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010362 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,464,261 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

