Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,178 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Regency Centers worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $57.62 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

