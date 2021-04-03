Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 8,089 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,191 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 105,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

