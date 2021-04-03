Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.55.

Shares of W stock opened at $338.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.53. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $339,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $45,664.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

