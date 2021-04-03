Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 390 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invitae by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,869 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Invitae by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,051,000 after acquiring an additional 240,536 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NVTA opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,176,189.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $688,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

