Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,993,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

