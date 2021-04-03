Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $355,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 457,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.