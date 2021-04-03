Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

RLAY stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.08. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

