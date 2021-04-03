Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

RBNC stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $474.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,074 shares of company stock worth $80,976. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

