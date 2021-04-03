Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $2.39 on Friday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $237.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARK. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

