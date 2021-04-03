Ren (REN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $152.33 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Ren has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $152.33 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ren has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00053818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 747.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00671242 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028731 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.