Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 53,800 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 171.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of HBT Financial worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 115,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 2,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter worth $222,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $470.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 2,770 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

