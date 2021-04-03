Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Sierra Metals worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $514.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SMTS shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

