Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

