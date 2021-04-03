Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 19,597 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gaia were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 223,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gaia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Gaia by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.37 million, a PE ratio of -80.33, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

