Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 127,900 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GT shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

