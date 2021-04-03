Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,499 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flexible Solutions International were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43.

Flexible Solutions International Profile

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.