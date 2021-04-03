renBTC (RENBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $698.16 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $698.16 million and approximately $53.88 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $59,180.67 or 0.99355186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00053099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.37 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028019 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,797 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

