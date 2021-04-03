Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $88.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.73 and a beta of 0.84. Renishaw has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

