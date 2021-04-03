Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Macerich Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Macerich in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 413,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,847,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

