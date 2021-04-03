Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.09. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salisbury Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

